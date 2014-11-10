Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is testing the potential impact of a disclosure that brokerage firms may have to give certain customers after luring brokers away from competitors through lucrative pay packages, its chief said on Monday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is looking into the disclosure as part of its analysis of the possible costs and benefits of a rule it wants to impose so that investors will be aware of conflicts of interests that may arise when their brokers switch firms, said Richard Ketchum, the watchdog's chairman and chief executive.

Ketchum made the remarks while speaking at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's annual meeting in New York.

FINRA has been concerned that recruitment incentives, mainly in the form of bonuses, may sway brokers to suggest that clients move their accounts to the broker's new firm. But that could mean those clients may not be able to hold the same securities or could incur new costs, FINRA has said.

For example, brokers may recommend, unnecessarily, that clients sell mutual funds run by their previous firms, so that clients will pay them commissions to buy funds run by the new firm.

"The challenge is getting a disclosure that people will pay attention to," Ketchum said. The disclosure, which FINRA would provide to firms, would include questions investors should ask about moving to a broker's new firm.

FINRA's development of the disclosure is the latest step in its long controversy with securities industry about potential conflicts that FINRA believes compensation packages may trigger.

In June, FINRA withdrew a proposal it had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would have required brokers whose bonuses are $100,000 or more to disclose to clients one of several dollar ranges into which their bonuses fall. Among the concerns: making those specifics public could curb firms' competition for talent because brokers would be reluctant to move.

In September, FINRA announced a scaled-back version for which the regulator would design and provide a general disclosure for firms to distribute.

FINRA does not want to deter competition, Ketchum said. "We do want to make sure that investors can ask the right questions with regard to their account in making a decision to follow an adviser to another firm or staying," Ketchum said.

A date has not been set for releasing a draft of the revised plan.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang)