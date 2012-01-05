TALLAHASSEE, Florida Florida officials have arrested an Alabama man in connection with the New Year's Day torching of a Pensacola abortion clinic that was the site of the 1994 murder of a doctor who performed abortions.

Authorities announced the arrest on Thursday, suspecting Bobby Joe Rogers, 41, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, set fire to the American Family Planning Clinic, causing approximately $300,000 in damage. No one was injured.

State Fire Marshal Jeff Atwater thanked people in Pensacola for coming forward with information that led to Rogers' arrest on Wednesday.

The Pensacola clinic provides abortions and family planning services and has been the focal point of repeated violence over the years. In 1994, Dr. John Britton and his bodyguard were shot dead outside the clinic by anti-abortion activist Paul Jennings Hill, who was later executed for the crime.

Officials said arson was immediately suspected in the latest case at the clinic, and local, state and federal authorities assisted in the investigation.

Rogers is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond pending a federal indictment on charges involving the use of explosive materials and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, officials said.

Authorities did not cite any motive for Rogers in their statement. Calls to the U.S. Attorney's Office and fire officials were not immediately returned.