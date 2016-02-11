Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
FireEye Inc Chief Executive Dave DeWalt said on Thursday he sees cyber security spending growing at a reduced rate this year after posting strong gains in 2015 amid a spate of high-profile cyber attacks.
He said the industry's sales were boosted last year by "emergency spending" following major breaches that prompted some businesses to place massive orders for cyber security technology.
"Now I see a much more normalized spending environment," he said in an interview ahead of the company's quarterly earnings call with analysts.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
TAIPEI China's embattled LeEco aims to cut its U.S. workforce to as few as 60 people from around 500 earlier this year, as the Netflix-to-Tesla-like group streamlines global operations to shake off a cash crunch, a person with knowledge of the plan said.