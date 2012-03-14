First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) said it will build a 20-megawatt solar power project in Maryland which will sell electricity and renewable energy credits to a unit of FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N).

Construction at the Hagerstown-based project will start in the second quarter and be completed in the fourth quarter, providing 125 jobs, the company said.

The project, in which First Solar has a 100 percent stake, will use the company's photovoltaic modules to power about 2,700 Maryland homes.

First Solar shares were up 2 percent in premarket trade. They had closed at $27.32 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

