German solar project developer solarhybrid AG said on Wednesday it plans to use First Solar Inc panels in two major U.S. power plants as part of its plan to take over Solar Millennium AG's U.S. project pipeline.

First Solar panels would be used in the one gigawatt Blythe project and the 500 megawatt Palen project, both located in California, solarhybrid and Solar Millennium said in a statement posted on Solar Millennium's website.

Solar Millennium and solarhybrid have been negotiating the sale of Solar Millennium's U.S. project pipeline since late summer, the companies said. The deal is expected to be finalized at the end of this month.

A First Solar spokesman had no comment.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)