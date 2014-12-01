The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on Flexion Therapeutics Inc's lead experimental drug to relieve osteoarthritis-related pain, allowing the company to resume its mid-stage trial.

The agency had halted the trial of the injectable drug, FX006, in September, after one patient developed a knee infection.

Flexion said it had since determined through various tests that FX006 did not cause the infection.

The drug developer said on Monday that it would immediately resume recruitment and dosing in the mid-stage study and announced plans to initiate a late-stage study by early next year.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common forms of arthritis in the United States and affects about 27 million Americans. The chronic condition occurs when the cartilage that cushions the joints breaks down.

FX006 is a long-acting steroid for patients with moderate to severe OA pain and aims to address the limitations that current oral and intra-articular therapies pose.

Oral treatments are associated with serious side effects and become less effective at managing OA pain as the disease progresses, while intra-articular therapies, or joint injections, tend to provide pain relief that is insufficient or inadequate in duration.

Up to Monday's close, Flexion shares had fallen more than 16 percent since the company announced the FDA's clinical hold on Sep. 17.

