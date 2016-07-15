San Francisco-based car-sharing service FlightCar said on Thursday it would shutter its operations and sell its technology platform to the U.S. R&D arm of Mercedes-Benz.

FlightCar, launched in 2013, allowed users to rent out their vehicles to incoming travelers at airports. It has operations at 12 airports in the United States.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal. (bit.ly/29Usl9L)

FlightCar said in May it had raised about $40 million in funding from investors including Priceline Group Inc (PCLN.O) and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).

The company said it would close its operations in the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)