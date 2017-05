BERLIN - - Paul McCartney paid tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting at a concert in Berlin on Tuesday.

The former Beatle walked on stage holding up a rainbow flag and speaking in German said: "We stand together with Orlando".

McCartney posted a photo and video of the moment on his Twitter account.

Forty-nine people were killed in the attack on gay nightclub Pulse on Sunday, in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.