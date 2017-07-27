FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
DuPont, FMC win EU antitrust approval for asset swap deal
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 9:53 AM / in 2 days

DuPont, FMC win EU antitrust approval for asset swap deal

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva August 4, 2009.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chemicals company DuPont (DD.N) and U.S. peer FMC Corp (FMC.N) secured conditional EU antitrust approval on Thursday for their asset swap deal which is tied to DuPont's merger with Dow Chemical (DOW.N).

In March, DuPont said it would sell part of its crop protection unit to FMC and buy nearly all of FMC's health and nutrition business.

The European Commission said the companies pledged to divest certain assets to address competition concerns.

"Clearance of this transaction is conditional on the divestment of FMC's sulfonylurea and florasulam businesses in the European Economic Area," the EU antitrust enforcer said, referring to two herbicides.

It said DuPont would also sell its global alginates business, which are gelling agents in food and pharmaceutical products.

DuPont and Dow won EU approval for their merger in March after pledging to sell key research and development activities and other assets.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.