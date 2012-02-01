NEW YORK Focus Financial Partners, a nearly $50 billion wealth manager consolidating investment advisory firms across the United States, obtained a bank credit line of as much as $320 million to fund more takeovers and hires.

Since its launch in 2006, Focus has used capital from private equity and other investors to acquire 23 investment adviser teams, building a national firm in what remains a highly fragmented industry.

The new $220 million revolving bank line, which can eventually grow to $320 million, expands a previous line of $155 million, Focus said on Tuesday.

The additional money will go toward recruiting advisers, technology and other business development. Closely held Focus declined to disclose financial terms of the debt.

"This facility enables us to sustain the growth we had in this business," Focus Chief Executive Rudy Adolph said in an interview.

Focus is one of several "roll-up" firms that are snapping up small, usually one-office wealth managers to create a larger national company that can someday go public. The New York company typically signs five to 10 deals a year.

Charles Schwab, the largest custodian to registered investment advisers, last week said it counted 57 merger and acquisition transactions last year representing $44 billion in client assets. The number of deals, assets and the average size of RIAs acquired all fell from 2010.

But Focus, which had $3 billion under management in 2006, added eight firms or teams with about $8 billion in assets last year, either by acquiring firms directly or by folding broker teams into existing practices.

"They have been having some success of late," said investment banker Robert Martin of Echelon Partners, a Manhattan Beach, California, merger adviser specializing in wealth managers. "This new debt financing is a strong signal of how they view the market moving forward."

The flexibility of a credit line, which lets borrowers draw down cash as they need it, combined with the additional $100 million in reserve, is an indication Focus is prepared to go shopping, he added.

The RIA business has been growing rapidly for more than a decade, and it is eating away at the once-dominant market share held by big brokerage houses like Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

Adolph predicts that the number of financial advisers exploring independence, and leaving the big national firms, will increase this year as a number of 2009-vintage retention packages start to lose their grip.

"There could be further acceleration in 2012. There's great interest all around," Adolph said.

(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew and Maureen Bavdek)