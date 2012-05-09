MILAN Italian private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria said on Wednesday they had presented an offer to Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI to launch a capital increase at the troubled insurer of no less than 800 million euros ($1 billion).

The offer is conditional on market regulator Consob waiving the need for a public tender bid on Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI, the funds said.

The offer replaces a previous offer, which had expired on April 30, and which was based on a capital increase of 850 million euros at Fondiaria's parent company Premafin PRAI.MI

The offer is a rival bid to a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) which would see insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) saving the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital increases.

In a statement on Wednesday Sator and Palladio said the capital increase would consist of a 300-400 million euro cash call reserved for the funds with the rest being offered to all Fondiaria shareholders.

The capital increase reserved for the funds would be priced at 1.5-2.5 euros per share, they said.

($1 = 0.7733 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni)