MILAN Jonella and Paolo Ligresti, two of the main owners of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, refuse to agree to conditions necessary to waive a mandatory bid on minorities in a planned merger with rival Unipol (UNPI.MI), threatening to scupper the deal.

The Italian stock exchange said in a statement on Friday that Jonella and Paolo Ligresti were not ready to give up an exemption from legal action against managers - a condition set by Italian market regulator to waive the mandatory minority bid.

The waiver is key for Unipol to go ahead with plans to rescue loss-making Fondiaria.

The Ligrestis said their decision was taken because of continual changes and growing problems in the planned merger with Unipol and also in light of possible problems regarding Unipol's asset strength.

The two members of the Ligresti family said this aimed at alternative proposal being taken into consideration.

Their statement came shortly after private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria presented a revised offer to rescue Fondiaria.

