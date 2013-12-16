LOS ANGELES Actress Jane Fontaine, who died on Sunday at age 96, appeared in some four dozen feature films during a career spanning four decades.

The following is a list of some of her big-screen credits:

* "Tender Is the Night" (1962)

* "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" (1961)

* "A Certain Smile" (1958)

* "Until They Sail" (1957)

* "Island in the Sun" (1957)

* "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt" (1956)

* "Serenade" (1956)

* "The Bigamist" (1953)

* "Flight to Tangier" (1953)

* "Something to Live For" (1952)

* "Born to Be Bad" (1950)

* "September Affair (1950)

* "The Emperor Waltz" (1948)

* "Letter from an Unknown Woman" (1948)

* "Ivy" (1947)

* "From This Day Forward" (1946)

* "The Affairs of Susan" (1945)

* "Frenchman's Creek" (1944)

* "Jane Eyre" (1944)

* "The Constant Nymph" (1943)

* "This Above All" (1942)

* "Suspicion" (1941)

* "Rebecca" (1940)

* "The Women" (1939)

* "Gunga Din" (1939)

* "A Million to One" (1937)

