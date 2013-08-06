The Fonterra Te Rapa plant is seen behind a sign board for cyclists near Hamilton, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

International milk prices fell for the first time in two months and volumes jumped in an auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, its first since becoming embroiled in a food contamination scare.

Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, fell 2.4 percent, with an average selling price of $4,847 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The drop followed a 5.3 percent rise in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor and Fresh n' Fruity.

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said at the weekend it had found bacteria that could cause food poisoning in some products.

None of the products offered in the auction were connected to the botulism scare, however.

A total of 60,587 tonnes was sold, up 59.7 percent from the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). This is the highest quantity sold in more than three years, website data showed.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar. The dairy sector is a major export earner and generates more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

Fonterra said earlier that contaminated whey protein concentrate had been sold to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder and sports drinks.

The company has come under fire from the New Zealand government, farmers and financial regulators for its handling of the issue, which has triggered product recalls and spooked parents from China to Saudi Arabia.

Fonterra's auctions are held twice a month, with the next one due on August 20.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

This week's auction is the first since the company revamped its index. It has restated previous auction results based on the new index calculations.

