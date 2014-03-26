Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).
WELLINGTON Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday it was planning to start building a UHT milk processing plant in China in the 2014/15 year, as the company expands its offerings of branded milk products in the country's fast-growing market.
"There's definitely plans to go into UHT in China, because that's the way forward," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters in an interview.
"Those plans you will see announced and coming to the table in the next financial year."
TOKYO Japan's Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is buying the generic drug business of U.S. drug maker Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc for $1.05 billion, marking the Osaka-based generic drugmaker's first overseas acquisition.