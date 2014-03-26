WELLINGTON Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday it was planning to start building a UHT milk processing plant in China in the 2014/15 year, as the company expands its offerings of branded milk products in the country's fast-growing market.

"There's definitely plans to go into UHT in China, because that's the way forward," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters in an interview.

"Those plans you will see announced and coming to the table in the next financial year."

