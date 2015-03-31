NEW YORK A former scientist and a blues guitar fan were among the 11 most promising chefs in the United States named by Food & Wine magazine on Tuesday.

Kate Button, the executive chef at Curate in Asheville, North Carolina, who once aspired to a career in neuroscience, and music lover Bryce Shuman, of the Michelin star eatery Betony in New York City, both made the annual list compiled by the magazine.

Other chefs who made the cut span from across the United States and showcase cuisines ranging from cutting-edge dishes to Southern comfort food.

"This year's best new chefs mark an even further evolution of the craft of cooking," said Dana Cowin, the magazine's editor-in-chief. "Each member of the class of 2015 has a strong, clear, authentic and distinct point of view."

Chef Jake Bickelhaupt won praise for his tasting menu at Chicago's 42 Grams restaurant, which won two Michelin stars last year, and Ori Menashe's Bestia in Los Angeles was noted for its fresh pasta and more than 60 different forms of house-made charcuterie.

Previous chefs on the closely watched list have achieved national success and won James Beard awards, the most prestigious U.S. culinary prize.

The magazine included chef Tim Maslow at Ribelle in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the global touches he adds to his Italian menu, such as congee, a Chinese rice porridge.

Zoi Antonitsas was cited for the Italian and Mediterranean flavors fused in the cuisine at the seafood restaurant Westward in Seattle and Carlos Salgado was noted for his "Chicano Cuisine" at Taco Maria in Costa Mesa, California.

Food & Wine Magazine also recognized chefs Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas for their versions of hush puppies, grits and gravy and other Southern dishes at Olamaie in Austin, Texas, while the Midwest region was represented by Jonathan Brooks and Jim Christiansen.

Brooks' Milktooth in Indianapolis features twists on breakfast food that include pancakes and udon, while Christiansen's Heyday in Minneapolis showcases seasonal, modern American dishes.

