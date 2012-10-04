ROME Oct 4 Global agricultural markets are
working properly and G20 countries have agreed that an emergency
meeting of the Rapid Response Forum under the agriculture body
AMIS is not necessary at the moment, the US Mission to the
United Nations agencies in Rome said on Thursday.
"The U.S. concurs in the judgment of the G20 Agricultural
Market Information System (AMIS) representatives that in light
of the information available to us today, agricultural commodity
markets are functioning and a meeting of the Rapid Response
Forum is not necessary at this time," the U.S. mission said in a
statement.
The United States currently is chair of the G20 body AMIS.
A ministerial meeting that goes beyond the G20 is still
scheduled to be held on Oct 16 to discuss food prices, Abdolreza
Abbassian, senior economist at the United Nations' Food and
Agriculture Organisation told Reuters.
Earlier on Thursday, the U.N.'s food agency said its monthly
Food Price Index, which measures price changes for a food basket
of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 216 points
in September, up 3 points from the reading in August.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Catherine Hornby)