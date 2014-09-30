NEW YORK A record 73 restaurants in New York City collected coveted Michelin stars on Tuesday as a mix of trendy spots and fine-dining stalwarts underscored the Big Apple's standing as a top-notch U.S. culinary destination.

In the 10th edition of its New York City restaurant guide, Michelin awarded stars to five more restaurants than in its previous edition. It also recognized the burgeoning food scene in Brooklyn and Queens, two boroughs across the river from Manhattan, where 14 restaurants received stars.

"Manhattan remains the anchor of the dining scene, but there are really exciting things happening all over," said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guides.

"There is no longer restriction on where you have your restaurant to be successful. People want good food where they live," Ellis said.

Michelin rates restaurants in 24 countries and its stars are an internationally recognized sign of quality dining. The 2015 New York guide, which goes on sale on Wednesday, reviews 60 diverse types of cuisine that include burgers and Ping-Sai-Ua-Moo, a Laotian sausage.

Michelin's updated guides for Chicago and San Francisco restaurants will be launched on Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.

Michelin gave out three stars, its highest honor for "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey" to six restaurants - Eleven Madison Park, Jean-Georges, Le Bernardin, Masa, Per Se in Manhattan, and Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare in Brooklyn.

Daniel, celebrity chef Daniel Boulud's flagship restaurant that serves high-end, French-inspired cuisine, lost a star from its three-star rating a year ago.

The other eight restaurants in the two-star roster, praised by Michelin for "excellent cuisine, worth a detour," include Aquavit, Atera, Ichimura, Jungsik, Marea, Momofuku Ko and Soto, as well as Blanca in Brooklyn.

Michelin awarded 58 restaurants one star, up from 55 in the previous year.

Michelin described The River Cafe in Brooklyn as the "remarkable comeback" in this category. The restaurant, known for its close-up view of the Brooklyn Bridge and New York harbor, lost its star last year when it was forced to close because of damage from Superstorm Sandy.

A notable trend is the growing number of chefs striving for their own signature style, according to Michelin.

"They are reflecting their own personalities," Ellis said, citing Andy Ricker and his brand of northern Thai cooking at Pok Pok in Brooklyn, which earned a Michelin star.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)