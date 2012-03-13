Greg Pearlman, BMO Capital Markets managing director, head of food & consumer group, speaks during the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

CHICAGO Mammoth enterprises are not the way for Corporate America to grow anymore and smaller deals are what companies are betting on, an M&A executive said.

"We're in an incredibly robust market for financing and we're seeing ... deals getting done every week," Greg Pearlman, head of BMO Capital Markets' food and consumer group, said at the Reuters Global Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago on Monday.

Pearlman said more companies are likely to follow Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N and Sara Lee Corp SLE.N, which have announced plans to split into two companies.

"The idea of big has disappeared and we will see more of that," he said, referring to splits and spinoffs. "To me, there will be more of such breakups and that is more logical.

"What companies are looking for now is growth. Scale for scale ... doesn't make sense," the mergers and acquisition expert said.

And the market is robust enough for those deals because companies are not at the low end of earnings seen following the recession.

"When your earnings are high, buyers want to pay you better prices and we have sellers who are willing to sell. We are in an incredibly robust, incredibly deep market for financing," he added.

Within the fast growing sectors, Pearlman said retailers that emphasize selling fresh produce, such as The Fresh Market, are putting pressure on traditional grocers.

The banker also said restaurants were not a segment likely to see many public deals.

"There's not a lot of chains ... that can consolidate. The consolidators have deconsolidated," he said, adding that most are not "multi-concept enough" to buy diverse chains.

Pearlman said private restaurants could be considering IPOs instead, although that might also be problematic given the tepid IPO market.

"Of all the markets out there, the IPO market is probably the least good. That market is not as robust as others."

(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/)

(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)