CHICAGO Leaders from different walks of the food and commodity sector are joining Reuters reporters at the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago this week. Here are some memorable quotes from our discussions with them:

DOUG GURIAN-SHERMAN, PLANT PATHOLOGIST AND SENIOR SCIENTIST AT THE UNION OF CONCERNED SCIENTISTS: "Nitrogen pollution is considered by scientists among the handful of most serious impacts on the environment that humans cause. It has been increasing over the decades as we have been using more and more fertilizer and growing more and more crops that use fertilizer. Corn is probably one of the most egregious crops. The problems have generally gotten worse. Pesticide use is also getting to be a worse problem. The use of herbicides is going up. What is happening is more and more scientists are speaking up."

DANA GUNDERS, SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE SPECIALIST With the NATURAL RESOURCE DEFENSE COUNCIL: "No matter how sustainable the farming is, if the food's not getting eaten, it's not sustainable and it's not a good use of our resources." "Somewhere between 40 to 50 percent of the food in this country does not get eaten."

BILL NEWLANDS, PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA AT BEAM INC BEAM.N: "As an industry, unlike wine ... the spirit business historically has not targeted and spoken to women. We think that is a real problem and a real opportunity."

"Little early to be able to definitively say whether the flavor element is something that is radically going to change the future of bourbon ... There's some flavors that are going to match up with bourbon and there's some that aren't. I would find it hard to think you're going to have mango bourbon.

JAMES BOREL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF DUPONT (DD.N), OVERSEEING AGRICULTURE AND NUTRITION BUSINESSES - "Farmers everywhere have a love of the land. They are all trying to improve the quality of life for themselves and their family. They trust in the best to come and they have a sense of community. It is fun to be part of the global community with farmers."

KIM JEFFERY, CEO OF NESTLE WATERS NORTH AMERICA, A UNIT OF NESTLE SA NESN.VX:

"I have a harder time trying to understand ... products that offer efficacy. I'm not a big believer in the whole 'functional' thing. I take a couple vitamins a day, I don't necessarily need to get more fairy dust in my beverages."

GREG PEARLMAN, HEAD OF BMO CAPITAL MARKETS (BMO.TO) FOOD AND CONSUMER GROUP:

"In commodities, you can make a huge pile one year and lose it next year ... when the M&A market is extremely robust, people forget that."

DAVID KIRCHHOFF, CEO, WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC (WTW.N):

"Knowing what to eat is the least complicated part of the process ... People have this mindset that obesity is curable, but it's constantly a struggle."

PATRICK WOODALL, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, FOOD AND WATER WATCH:

"Even in 2008 when there were hunger riots, there was enough food. People just couldn't pay for it. Balance (comes from) price and access, not (from) quantity and production."

(Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)