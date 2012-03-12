Swiss commodities trader Glencore's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Baar, near Zurich, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

CHICAGO Only a handful of global commodity companies have deep enough pockets to win a bidding war for Canadian grain handler Viterra VT.TO, which is a "very, very unique asset," said Greg Pearlman, head of BMO Capital Markets food and consumer group on Monday.

Swiss mining and commodity company Glencore (GLEN.L), which is circling Viterra with a 3.5-billion-pound approach, has the means to win the company, along with U.S. agribusinesses Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N), Cargill CARG.UL and Bunge (BG.N), and others like Louis Dreyfus, Mitsui and Wilmar, Pearlman said at the Reuters Global Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Summit team in Chicago)