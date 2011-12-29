Winn Dixie Stores Inc has recalled some cans of its Winn-Dixie brand Italian green beans that may inadvertently contain peanuts, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The recall was prompted by a customers warning that a peanut had been found in one can and there have been no other complaints or reports of illnesses, spokesman Eric Barnes said.

Exposure to peanuts can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in some people.

Winn-Dixie has pulled all of the 14.5 ounce cans of Winn-Dixie brand Italian green beans with UPC code 2114021236 from its store shelves, he said. The company announced the recall on Wednesday night.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune)