Aug 9 US Foods Holding Corp, a distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, reported a quarterly net loss as it took a refinancing charge related to retirement of debt.

The company, reporting its first quarterly results after going public in May, posted a net loss of $13.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $165 million, or 97 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

The company said it took a $42 million pre-tax refinancing charge related to the retirement of debt.

Net sales fell 0.6 percent to $5.81 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)