Aug 9 US Foods Holding Corp, a
distributor of fresh, frozen and dry food, reported a quarterly
net loss as it took a refinancing charge related to retirement
of debt.
The company, reporting its first quarterly results after
going public in May, posted a net loss of $13.4 million, or 7
cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared
with a profit of $165 million, or 97 cents per share, in the
year-ago period.
US Foods said it took a $42 million pre-tax refinancing
charge.
The company had long-term debt of $3.79 billion at the end
of the second quarter, after using $1.1 billion of its net IPO
proceeds to reduce debt.
Net sales fell 0.6 percent to $5.81 billion. Analysts on
average had expected $5.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it expected net
sales for full-year 2016 to be flat compared with $23.02 billion
it had reported last year, citing a planned exit from its
business of supplying to national restaurant chains.
The company's shares closed at $23.65 on Monday, largely
unchanged from its IPO offer price of $23.
