By Diane Bartz and Greg Roumeliotis
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 15 Sysco Corp
will be left with a bill of around $1 billion if the U.S.
government kills its $3.5 billion merger with US Foods,
regulatory filings show, underscoring the perils of doing deals
that have a good chance of being blocked by antitrust
regulators.
Sysco, the biggest U.S. food distributor, has spent more
than $400 million so far on a combination of integration
planning, financing charges and on defending the transaction in
court, based on a Reuters analysis of its filings. To put that
into context, Sysco's net profit for its fiscal year ended June
28, 2014 was $932 million.
If the Federal Trade Commission, which filed a lawsuit to
block the merger in February, eventually has its way, Sysco will
have to pay US Foods, its No. 2 rival, $300 million as a
termination fee. Separately, up to $25 million would go to
Performance Food Group, which has agreed to buy assets to be
divested as part of the Sysco-US Foods deal.
Furthermore, if the deal does not close by Oct. 8 or is
terminated by then, Sysco would likely incur another $265
million in losses, which includes the cost of redeeming $5
billion in bonds set to be used for the acquisition, as well as
associated financing costs that have not been booked yet on its
balance sheet, filings show.
Even a successful deal would come at a hefty price, as
prolonged delays led to higher financing charges and legal
advisory fees to fight the government in court. The company had
forecast it would close the transaction in the third quarter of
2014 when it announced the deal in December 2013.
Arguments between the FTC and Sysco on whether the deal is
legal will conclude with closing arguments on May 28. It is not
known when the judge will rule.
MORE AGGRESSIVE STANCE
The potential $1 billion in costs if the merger fails to be
completed underscores the dangers that companies face when they
decide to go forward with an aggressive deal at a time when the
U.S. government is taking a more active stance in stopping deals
that reduce competition significantly in an industry.
Comcast's $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable
, which would have married the two largest U.S. cable
operators, collapsed in April due to regulatory opposition.
. Comcast spent $336 million on the abortive bid,
filings show, but it did not have to pay a break-up fee.
"Mergers can be expensive. They're an investment in a
business' future success and can help transform an industry,"
said Sysco spokesman Charley Wilson. He declined to comment on
the deal's prospects.
Sysco and US Foods, which is controlled by private equity
firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, have
defended the merger by saying that the market for food
distribution is extremely competitive, and that the merger would
allow it to capture $600 million in synergies annually three to
four years after the deal closes.
The FTC says that merging the two biggest U.S. food
distributors would give Sysco 75 percent of the market for
customers like hotel chains which want nationwide contracts for
a broad range of goods, from onions to napkins to cleaning
supplies. That dominance of the market would allow Sysco to
raise prices, the FTC argues.
The perception that regulators have become tougher could
also make sellers more reluctant to accept takeover offers from
big rivals, forcing buyers to either offer a substantial premium
or big regulatory break-up fee to convince unwilling targets,
dealmakers said. [ID: nL1N0XL13B]
The FTC declined comment for this story.
But the top antitrust official at the Justice Department,
which shares jurisdiction with the FTC and also reviews mergers
to ensure they comply with antitrust law, recently expressed
frustration with aggressive deals.
"There are some ideas that should never get out of corporate
headquarters," Bill Baer said in April at a meeting of the
American Bar Association antitrust section.
"It wastes the time of my people. Basically at the end of
the day it's an embarrassment for companies to get out there and
invest in something, get its shareholders all excited and then
have to pull out at the last minute," he said.
Sysco has spent roughly $100 million so far to finance its
planned takeover, filings show. Most of the costs were incurred
after October, when the company replaced a bridge loan facility
with long-term financing for the merger, issuing $5 billion in
bonds. Sysco paid roughly $80 million in interest on the debt in
the last two quarters.
It spent another $258 million on integration planning and to
hire advisers to defend the deal, the filings show. Sysco also
spent a further $53 million to allow the two companies' computer
systems to communicate with each other, officials said.
Legal expenses for an antitrust review can easily top $1
million dollars a month if a deal goes to litigation, and could
exceed $10 million for the duration of a trial, according to a
senior litigator who asked not to be named.
It is unclear whether the prolonged struggle over the deal
has led to some less discernible costs for Sysco. Often the
management of a company can get distracted by such events or
miss out on other possible acquisitions.
