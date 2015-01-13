Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is drenched in gatorade as they celebrate the victory 42-20 over the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State's victory over Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff championship game on ESPN drew the highest ratings and viewership in the history of U.S. cable television, the network said on Wednesday.

ESPN said Monday night's game drew an average of 33.4 million viewers. The network said the top three shows in cable TV history are Ohio State's 42-20 victory over Oregon and the two College Football Playoff Jan. 1 semifinal games that each drew just over 28 million viewers for ESPN and were at the time the highest-rated cable shows ever.

The viewership for Monday night's game blew away the figure for last year's Bowl Championship Series title game in which Florida State beat Auburn with an audience of 25.6 million.

The 18.2 U.S. household rating for Monday's game, according to Neilsen data, marked a 26 percent hike over last year's championship game, giving ESPN a rosy start to its landmark 12-year, $7.3 billion deal to air the playoffs and the title game.

"The inaugural College Football Playoff was a resounding success by all measures," said ESPN President John Skipper. "Fans responded in record numbers across television and digital platforms. It's been a great first year."

The viewership for Monday's game in Arlington, Texas, was the second-highest for a title game, behind the 35.6 million that watched the 2006 Rose Bowl match-up on ABC between Texas and Southern California.

The old format, the BCS, relied on a combination of polls and computer selection methods to narrow the field to two teams to play for the national championship. College football now has a four-team playoff to determine the champion.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Will Dunham)