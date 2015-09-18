With estimated earnings of $44 million during the past year, Gisele Bundchen has topped the list of highest paid models for a ninth year, Forbes.com said on Thursday.

British model Cara Delevingne, who has recently stepped off the catwalk and onto the big screen, came in a tied second with fellow Brazilian model Adriana Lima with $9 million.

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes was named fourth with earnings of $7.5 million, followed by Russian model Natalia Vodianova with $7 million.