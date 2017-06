FILE PHOTO - A newly remodeled Ford F250 Super Duty truck is displayed at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. on September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.

The U.S. automaker employed about 201,000 workers globally as of Dec. 31.

Reuters reported the news on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)