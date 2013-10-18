Alan Mulally, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company speaks at the Automobilwoche automotive industry conference in Berlin November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WUHAN, China Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally would not confirm or deny media reports that he is being sought to join Boeing Co and Microsoft Corp.

"I love serving Ford" was Mulally's repeated comment on the sidelines of an auto conference in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, when asked if he had been approached either directly or indirectly to lead either of those companies.

Mulally, who is 68 years old and came to Ford from Boeing after 38 years there, has led the dramatic resurgence at the U.S. automaker since his arrival in 2006. He is now the third longest serving chief executive in Ford's history after Henry Ford I and Henry Ford II.

His contract calls for his departure at the end of 2014. There is no change to that plan, Mulally said.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Paul Ingrassia; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Ryan Woo)