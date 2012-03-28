Health regulators added new warnings to the label of Forest Laboratories Inc's antidepressant Celexa and its generic versions about a potential risk of rare heart diseases.

The changed drug label has a particular caution for patients with certain conditions because of the risk of QT syndrome -- a disorder of the heart's electrical activity.

The FDA also said the maximum recommended dose of Celexa, or citalopram, is 20 mg per day for patients older than 60 years.

