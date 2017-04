Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N said it would buy privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis for about $2.9 billion to gain access to Aptalis's gastrointestinal and lung drugs.

The deal, which will require clearance from U.S. and Canadian antitrust authorities, is expected to add about 78 cents per share to Forest's 2015 adjusted earnings.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)