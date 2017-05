A packet of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln five-dollar bill currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

TOKYO The dollar extended its losses in Asian trading on Thursday, breaking through the previous session's one-month low against the yen hit after President-elect Donald Trump's news conference failed to offer details on his plans to boost fiscal spending and cut taxes.

The dollar fell to as low as 114.160 yen JPY=, its lowest since Dec. 9, and was last at 114.345, down 0.9 percent on the day.

