NEW YORK The market mantra of "sell in May and go away" might work for stocks, but dollar investors could do better by buying.

Though the dollar has been mired in a 10-year down-trend, its losses have tended to diminish significantly during the summer months, based on trade in three of the five most actively traded currency pairs.

The recent flare-up in Europe's debt crisis suggests the dollar might have the added advantage of safe-haven inflows this year. It is already at 3-1/2-month highs versus the euro.

Options data also indicates that investors active in that market are also positioning for the dollar to gain in the next six months in all five of the most active currency pairs.

"This year, it is more likely to be buy the green and keep it through the new year," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets, in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "The French and Greek elections on Sunday may not have doomed the euro but the euro is headed lower."

The original "sell in May" notion refers to the fact that most of the Dow Jones industrial average's .DJI gains tend to occur between November and April.

According to the Stock Trader's Almanac, since 1950 the Dow Jones industrial average has eked out an average gain of 0.4 percent in the May-October period, compared with an average gain of 7.5 percent in November-April.

Over the last decade of the dollar's slide, Reuters data shows the U.S. currency did comparatively better from May to October with significantly lower losses in three of the five most actively traded pairs.

Calculating the dollar's average loss from October 2002 to April 2012 every six months, shows the dollar did better May to October against the euro, Australian dollar and Swiss Franc. The dollar was a better bet from April to November only against the British pound and Japanese yen.

The dollar posted an average loss of 0.348 percent against the euro from May to October, compared with a 3.061 percent average decline November to April. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar's average loss was 1.912 percent in the summer, compared with 3.385 percent over the winter.

The U.S. dollar's average loss against the Australian dollar was 0.706 percent May to October, compared with an average loss of 4.625 percent November to April.

For the yen and British pound, the trend was reversed, with the dollar losing 3.781 percent May to October against the yen, compared with an average decline of 0.659 percent November to April, and 0.366 percent against sterling over the summer months, compared with 0.1805 percent November to April.

But this year, six-month 25 delta risk reversals show a clear bias to dollar calls, or the right to buy dollars, over the next six months in each of the five trading pairs.

Risk reversal is the difference in volatility between similar call and put options.

Delta is the measure of change in the value of an option compared with a change in the price of the underlying. The "25" in the delta signifies that when the underlying exchange rate increases or decreases by 1 point, the corresponding call or put option value rises or falls by 0.25.

"All imply bullishness for the dollar and bearishness for the other currencies," said Chris Tevere, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York. The dollar "is the prettiest of the ugly. If you want to run away from these things there are not too many places you can go."

Those bets in favor of the dollar are getting bigger after a recent string of unfavorable U.S. and euro zone economic data pushed risk aversion higher.

The dollar is perceived as a safe-haven play in rough economic times as the United States always pays its debts.

"Despite the data showing dollar weakness in November to April, the losses are less than May to October, which means we shouldn't give up on the dollar this summer," said Kathy Lien, Director of Research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "Equities are getting tired and could be vulnerable to further losses especially if U.S. data continues to weaken.

"For the FX market, this could mean deleveraging, which makes the dollar an attractive play," Lien added.

(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Dan Grebler)