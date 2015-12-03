An employee of a money changer holds a stack of U.S. Dollar notes before giving it to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The dollar's rally hasn't got much further to go, according to a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists, although they say the risks to their forecasts are that it will rise a bit higher.

In the short term, the dollar should remain in favor, since the European Central Bank is expected to expand its already massive bond purchase program on Thursday and to cut its negative deposit rate even further.

At the same time, expectations are almost equally rock-solid that the Federal Reserve will do the opposite in just two weeks - raise U.S. interest rates from zero for the first time in nearly a decade.

The trouble is both policy decisions have been so heavily flagged in advance by central bankers - particularly at the ECB - that any effect they might have on the currencies is already mostly priced in.

And it is not certain what the Fed will do. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first time in three years, buckling under the weight of a strong dollar and slowing global trade.

That dragged down U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in a month on concern the economy, which is still generating little inflation, may not be running as hot as many are hoping.

"The next - and broad-based - leg of the dollar rally will be seen when and if U.S. yields start an uptrend," wrote Kit Juckes, global head of FX strategy at Societe Generale.

"That requires the U.S. economy to shrug off the start of the tightening cycle, and the market then to become more comfortable with the prospect of a longer-lasting uptrend in U.S. rates."

The dollar .DXY gained over 3 percent last month against a basket of currencies on expectations that the Fed is gearing up for a rate hike on Dec. 16. The euro fell 4 percent last month and is down over 13 percent against the dollar so far this year.

But the poll of more than 60 currency strategists conducted this week showed the euro EUR= easing only slightly to $1.05 in a month and to $1.04 in a year. On Wednesday, it was trading around $1.06.

That suggests the monetary policy divergence that is supposed to occur this month has been largely priced in.

The dollar sentiment could also be tempered by various Fed members reminding investors to be mindful of the timing of future increases, which would be gradual.

Still, 40 of 60 analysts said the risks to their dollar forecasts were skewed to the upside. The remaining 20 said to the downside. The dollar index is forecast to rise to 100.2 by year end and to 102.3 at end-2016 from 100.1 currently.

Strategists expect the dollar to gain against emerging market currencies, too. [EM/POLL] [BRL/POLL]

Currency speculators cut their bets in favor of the dollar slightly, according to the latest data from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, while bets against the euro have just eased off their highest since August.

Although a few more analysts are forecasting euro/dollar parity or lower this month -- their number has risen to 14 from eight -- the majority view is that the euro has already tested its floor and does not have far to go below the lows hit this year.

"As we consider this the beginning of the end of the USD super-cycle, we expect some of the 'early movers' in FX to slow down and even reverse in some cases," wrote Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"For the euro, our forecast profile is modest and for front-loaded weakness, representing a petering out of the effects of ECB easing as growth improves in Europe."

The yen is forecast to trade around the current level of 123 to the dollar in one month but weaken to 125 in a year.

Sterling, however, will remain stable over the next year, trading between $1.51-1.53.

The Bank of England is expected to follow the Fed and raise interest rates from a record low next year, but not until at least April.

Against the euro, sterling will gain ground in the year ahead. The poll showed you will need 70.0 pence to buy one euro in a month, 68.8p in six months and in a year.

