Trump: U.S. GDP growth of 4 to 5 percent achievable over time
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
NEW YORK Morgan Stanley has appointed Shamyl Malik, a former trader at Citibank, as executive director for FX electronic trading in London.
In a statement released late on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley said Malik will report to Giovanni Pillitteri, global head of electronic trading. Malik will run Morgan Stanley's FX electronic trading unit.
Malik was most recently head of emerging markets and precious metals electronic trading at Citibank. Previously, Malik traded FX and commodity options at UBS and Lehman Brothers.
NEW YORK Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash recent gains.