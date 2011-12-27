WASHINGTON A third infant in the United States has tested positive for the infection that led to a death of one baby, sickened another and spurred a probe of baby formula.

A baby in Oklahoma tested positive for Cronobacter, a bacteria that has sometimes been linked to rare illnesses in newborns and has been found in milk-based powdered baby formula, said Barbara Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The baby had not consumed Mead Johnson Nutrition Co's Enfamil formula, according to Leslea Bennett-Webb of the Oklahoma Department of Health. Enfamil was given to a Missouri newborn who has died and another baby now recovering in Illinois, both were confirmed to have been infected with Cronobacter.

A federal investigation has so far failed to link formula to the infections and Mead Johnson has said its tests have found Enfamil to be safe.

