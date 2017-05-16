Air New Zealand wins contract to service U.S. Navy engines
WELLINGTON Air New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had signed four contracts with the U.S. Navy worth up to $42 million to service its fleet's gas turbine engines.
HONG KONG Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS)(2196.HK) launched an up to $304 million share offering in Hong Kong on Tuesday, IFR reported, citing a transaction term sheet.
The company, part of billionaire Guo Guangchang's Fosun Group, is offering 55 million new shares in the base deal in an indicative range of HK$28.75 to HK$29.65 each, with an option to increase the offering by 25 million shares, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
That would value the deal at up to HK$2.37 billion ($304 million), including the extension option.
Fosun Pharma, as the company is known, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the share sale.
The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 7.4 percent to Tuesday's close of HK$31.05, having touched its highest level since June 2015. The share price has gained 31 percent so far this year, easily outpacing a 15 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Goodman)
WELLINGTON Air New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had signed four contracts with the U.S. Navy worth up to $42 million to service its fleet's gas turbine engines.
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.