Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
SAN FRANCISCO Foursquare, which lets users find restaurants and stores and "check" into them, is discussing a funding round that would set its value at $250 million, less than half its worth two years ago, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The site also said the company had talked to potential buyers. (on.recode.net/1NBigrS)
Re/code said the funding round would raise between $20 million and $40 million and would include one new investor, which it did not name.
Foursquare has been the subject of takeover speculation, with Yahoo Inc being reported more than once as a potential buyer.
Foursquare declined to comment on the Re/code report.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.