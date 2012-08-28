Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG Shares of Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH) (2038.HK), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday after it posted its worst-ever first-half net loss due to dismal orders.

The stock was set to open down 3.5 percent at HK$2.78, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's .HSI 0.4 percent loss.

FIH on Monday blamed its poor earnings on sluggish orders from key clients such as Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE as a global economic slowdown takes a toll.

(Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)