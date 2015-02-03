Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection during its London Collections: Men show in London June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fox News said on Tuesday it will defend itself against the actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina, who are suing the network for defamation over a segment accusing the Lohans of doing cocaine.

"We removed the segment from our archives altogether last February and also apologized on-air," a Fox News spokeswoman said. "At that time, the Lohans did not make any demands for money, and we are surprised they are doing so now."

The comment was made by Michelle Fields on the Feb. 4, 2014, show hosted by Sean Hannity.

The Lohans filed the complaint against Fox News, Hannity and Fields in a New York state court in Manhattan on Monday.

Fox News is a division of Twenty-First Century Fox.

The case is Lohan et al v. Fox News Network LLC et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 150973/2015.

