PARIS The French state has raised 451 million euros ($613 million) from the sale of around 1 percent of the capital of European aerospace company Airbus Group (AIR.PA), Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a statement on Thursday.

France sold about 8 million shares in Airbus through an accelerated placement with institutional investors.

The sale follows a Franco-German ownership shakeup last year at Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, which calls for the German state and the French state to each hold 11 percent of Airbus Group's voting rights.

Last year, the French government also sold stakes in aerospace group Safran (SAF.PA) and airport operator Aeroport de Paris (ADP.PA).

($1 = 0.7356 euros)

