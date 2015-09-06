Indian-born British artist Anish Kapoor gestures as he speaks to journalists in front of his work 'C-Curve' a 2007 stainless steel creation that is displayed in the gardens of the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, France, June 5, 2015. The 'Kapoor Versailles' exhibition of the artist's work runs from June 9 to November 1. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tourists look at the damaged 'Dirty Corner' installation by British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, September 6, 2015, after the second attack against the artwork in three months. A series of sentences, some of which were anti-Semitic, were painted on Kapoor's steel and rock sculpture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

VERSAILLES Vandals have damaged British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor's controversial "Dirty Corner" installation at the Palace of Versailles near Paris on Sunday in the second attack against the artwork in three months.

A series of sentences, some of which were anti-Semitic, were painted on Kapoor's 60 meter steel and rock abstract sculpture, which he has described as "the vagina of the queen coming into power".

It was not clear how the anti-Semitic element could relate to the artwork, but there has been a general increase in such acts over recent years in France, which has the biggest Jewish community in Europe.

French Culture Minister Fleur Pellerin condemned the incident.

"To attack the work of artists is to attack the universal values of culture - that is freedom and human dignity," she said in a statement. "This is an act that simply shows a facist vision of culture."

The piece was also sprayed with paint in June soon after it had been installed in the palace gardens.

Last year vandals attacked another controversial artwork, bringing down Paul McCarthy's giant green inflatable sculpture on the famous Place Vendome in Paris after its resemblance to a sex toy sparked an outcry.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Philippe Wojazer; Editing by David Goodman)