Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
PARIS A 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti was sold for a record 32 million euros ($35.6 million) at an auction in Paris on Friday.
Some of the most famous drivers of the time raced at the car's wheel and the Italian manufacturer won the Constructors' World Championship title in 1957.
The previous record was held by another Ferrari, a 250 GTO which went for 28.5 million euros in 2014, Managing Director for Artcurial Motocars auction house Matthieu Lamoure said.
(Reporting by Lucien Libert; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Catherine Evans)
KABUL A new TV channel dedicated to women is set to begin broadcasting in Afghanistan, the first of its kind in a country whose media industry, like many areas of society, remains dominated by men.