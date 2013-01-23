French Labour, Employment and Social Dialogue Minister Michel Sapin speaks during a meeting with journalists at Reuters offices in Paris January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France must take action to cut the deficit in its unemployment benefit system to "reasonable levels", Labour Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.

Sapin's comments followed publication of a report that said the deficit was likely to hit 5 billion euros this year.

"Measures will have to be taken," Sapin said, adding it was nonetheless "natural that the system is in deficit in a period of high unemployment".

He said labour unions and employers would have to negotiate and come up with deficit-shrinking solutions.

"The social partners are going to have to hold talks that can bring the deficit back to a reasonable level," Sapin said in an interview with French radio station RTL.

France's state audit office called on Tuesday for a review of jobless benefits, saying in a 170-page report that they cost the debt-laden state too much and should be adjusted to focus on those most in need, given persistently high unemployment.

