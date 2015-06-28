French Gendarmes are seen at work next to a black plastic sheet (unseen) outside a gas company site at the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS The suspected Islamist militant held over an attack against a French chemical plant has admitted killing his boss, a source close to the investigation said on Sunday.

Yassin Salih, 35, told detectives he had killed Herve Cornara in a parking area before arriving at the plant in Saint Quentin-Fallavier, 30 km (20 miles) south of Lyon, where he attempted to cause an explosion on Friday.

Police found the 54-year-old victim's decapitated body at the scene of the attack, where there were no other casualties.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Jason Neely)