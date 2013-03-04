Pistol-packing princess gives Belgian PM an earful
BRUSSELS A Belgian princess fired a starting pistol so close to the prime minister's ear that he had to undergo medical treatment and cancel a speech in parliament on Tuesday.
LYON A small passenger jet crashed in a residential area in the French Alps shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing two people on board and severely injuring a young girl passenger, a local official said.
Firefighters found the girl in the wreckage, alive but suffering from multiple fractures. No one was reported injured on the ground.
The aircraft, a PRM1 twin-engined corporate jet, started having difficultly shortly after taking off from a small airport in the eastern town of Annemasse, about 5 km (3 miles) from Geneva, said officials.
"It hit the roof of a first house before it crashed in the yard of a neighboring house," state official Pierre Molager told Reuters.
(Reporting Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
GLOUCESTER, England Competitors risked injury and ridicule as they flung themselves down a steep incline after a nine-pound wheel of cheese in the English county of Gloucestershire.