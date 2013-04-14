French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday that France was sticking to its goal of bringing its budget deficit below 3 percent of output in 2014, but considered a target of 2.5 to 2.7 percent was unreasonably ambitious.

The Socialist government admitted earlier this year that it would miss the 3 percent EU ceiling in 2013, blaming slower-than-expected economic growth and hoping to earn some respite from the European Commission which has signalled leniency.

But asked on BFM TV television whether he could bring the deficit of Europe's second-biggest economy "significantly" below 3 percent next year, as demanded by the EU's top economic official in February, Moscovici said:

"No, I don't think this is reasonable. The pace of fiscal consolidation must be compatible with the preservation of French growth, that is to say that we should let automatic stabilisers play their role when growth is weak in Europe," he said.

"If the idea of bringing the deficit to 2.5 percent or 2.7 percent is floating here and there, or in some services of the European Commission, I think it's not reasonable," he added.

He declined to confirm a report in Le Monde newspaper that said he would propose a target of 2.9 percent to Brussels at the end of the month.

France's full-year 2012 deficit came to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, data showed, down from 5.3 percent in 2011 but missing the government's initial 4.5 percent target.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn has left an open door to giving countries more time to meet their deficit targets as long as they keep their belt-tightening efforts up.

However, some other euro zone governments are uneasy about the prospect of cutting France more slack to reduce its deficit.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Jon Hemming)