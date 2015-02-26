French Finance Minister Michel Sapin arrives at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

VIENNA France will do whatever it takes to cut its budget deficit this year, with more details to emerge within weeks, Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters during a visit to Vienna on Thursday.

"We will do what we have to do because France respects its commitments and will respect in 2015 its commitments to reduce its structural deficit, the 0.5 percent ... we will see all that specified in the coming weeks," he said.

The French government promised on Thursday to eke out new savings to show the European Commission it could hit its deficit-cutting targets, a day after the EU executive gave it a guarded reprieve on broken fiscal promises.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)