PARIS French consumer confidence was stable in June at 94 for the third month in a row at the highest level since November 2010, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 10 economists had an average forecast 93. The highest forecast was 95 and the lowest was 92. FRCONC=ECI

INSEE's monthly consumer confidence survey found that households' outlook for their standard of living was the highest since October 2007, before the global financial crisis erupted.

The number of households to tell INSEE that it was a good time to make big purchases also rose, which bodes well for consumer spending.

