Customers push shopping trolleys on an escalator at the Bercy shopping centre in Charenton Le Pont, near Paris, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French consumer confidence held steady in September from August at 97 in line with expectations, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

INSEE's monthly consumer confidence survey found that households' outlook for their standards of living improved slightly this month while concerns about unemployment eased slightly.

